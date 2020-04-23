After Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Comes Out In Support Of Daily Wage Earners Of Maharashtra

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill and business operations across the country have taken a severe toll due to the lockdown imposed. While officials in New Delhi are doing every bit in their authority to control the local transmission of the Coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar have come out in support of the local businesses and daily wage earners, who are facing the brunt of the on-going global threat. Recently, actor Katrina Kaif came out in support of the daily wage earners of Maharashtra and pledged her monetary support. Read details.

Katrina Kaif follows Salman Khan's footsteps

Following co-star Salman Khan's footsteps, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to pledge ger support to the daily wage earners of Maharashtra and also announced her new collaboration. Katrina Kaif, through her brand Kay Beauty, has partnered with De'Haat Foundation to aid the workers hit by the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to her Instagram handle to speak about the same, Katrina Kaif revealed that it has been a difficult month but it was amazing to see the efforts people are making to overcome this pandemic.

In a statement passed by her beauty brand Kay Beauty, it was written: "As we all know, there are those who are suffering greatly during this time and there are some that have suffered more than others. That is why it is very important for us at Kay Beauty to step in and show our support with another #Kare Initiative. We are very proud to partner with the De'Haat Foundation once again to support daily-wage earners in the Bhandara district of Maharashtra. Our contribution will go towards providing food and basic sanitary needs to families of daily-wage earners. Vrundan and her De'Haat team have done such an excellent job all these years to support the community. At this critical time, they are an integral aid to the community. Thankyou, Vrundan and De'Haat for all your good work. Stay home, stay safe. Remember, we are #InThisTogether."

