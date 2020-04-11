The Debate
Katrina Kaif And Salman Khan Share A "sweet" Secret, Mini Mathur Divulges Details

Bollywood News

Recently, a dish made by Mini Mathur revealed a sweet secret between Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. Read on to know what she had to say about it here.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katrina Kaif

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is spending her quarantine time productively and her Instagram is a testimony to it. Recently, a dish made by Mini Mathur revealed a sweet secret between her and Salman Khan. Taking to Instagram, Katrina Kaif reposted a picture of Mini Mathur. The picture featured a plat full of delicious churros.

Sharing the picture, Katrina Kaif revealed how she first tasted Churros back in 2012 during the shoot of Ek Tha Tiger in Cuba. The diva further added that Kabir Khan, Salman Khan including herself used to wait in a line for this mouth-watering sweet dish. Have a look at it here:

Salman Khan

When Katrina Kaif expressed how her taste buds were reminded of this delicious item, Mini Mathur further shared the same picture tagging Katrina Kaif. Mini Mathur assured Katrina once this lockdown is over, she will make churros for her. Check out Mini Mathur’s Instagram story here:

Salman Khan

Apart from food cravings, Katrina Kaif has been constantly setting examples about sharing household chores to provide leaves to your house staff. The diva was spotted sweeping floors and cleaning dishes amid COVID-19 lockdown. Watch Katrina Kaif doing household chores here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif And Her Sister Isabelle Try To Cook, Netizens Ask If It's Pancake Or Omelette

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ| From Kareena Kapoor To Katrina Kaif: Unmissable Instagram Posts By B-town Celebs This Week

The actor is also constantly motivating fans to work out at home to remain fit amid this scarce situation. The actor has been sharing her workout routines with fans. Have a look at Katrina Kaif’s workout videos here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO  READ| Salman Khan Conveys 'wholehearted Gratitude' To COVID Warriors, Appeals For Safety; Watch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

ALSO READ| Salman Khan Was Not The First Choice For 'Judwaa', Find Out Who Was Originally Chosen

 

 

