Enthusiastic Katrina Kaif Rings In Ali Abbas Zafar's 38th Birthday, Watch Video

Bollywood’s filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar turns 38 today, January 17. Ali has given the filming industry many blockbuster movies like Sultan, Bharat, Tiger Zinda Hai amongst others. The director's fellow friends from the industry turned up to ring in his 38th birthday with cakes and pastries. Not to miss his constant Katrina Kaif, who appears in most of his movies, all decked up and happy to be a part of his celebration.

Katrina Kaif looks like the happiest person on earth on Ali Abbas Zafar’s birthday

Many Bollywood celebrities attended Ali Abbas Zafar's star-studded birthday bash. Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi, Mudassar Aziz, Siddharth Roy Kapur with Vidya Balan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Atul Agnihotri, Isabelle Kaif, Sunil Grover, Kriti Sanon and more graced the event. But what caught all the eyeballs was Katrina in Ali Abbas Zafar’s cake-cutting video. Katrina looks all smiles and happy, while she accompanies Ali Abbas Zafar in cutting the birthday cake. In one of the videos shared by Katrina’s fan club, it can be seen that the Zero actor is standing next to the director and helping him cut his birthday cake. Check out the video below:

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated movie titled Sooryavanshi which is all set to release on March 27, 2020, and will feature actor Akshay Kumar in the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, an anti-terrorist squad (ATS) officer. On the other hand, producer Ali Abbas Zafar has brought the two budding actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter together in the movie titled Khaali Peeli. The film is slated to release on June 12, 2020.

(Image courtesy: Hiten Tejwani Instagram)

