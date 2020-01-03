Rohit Shetty Opens Up About His Experience Of Working With Katrina Kaif In 'Sooryavanshi'

Rohit Shetty has joined the lineup of Bollywood A-listers to appear on Neha Dhupia's radio chat show No Filter Neha. The Golmaal director, in a relaxed and unplugged avatar, opened up about his latest and upcoming film Sooryavanshi and his experience with the cast of the film. Rohit Shetty revealed that out of all the actors, he had a tough time with Katrina Kaif as she would constantly nag him with questions about anything and everything on the sets.

The Bol Bachchan director opened up that he just could not keep up with Katrina Kaif's questions to him about her choice of clothes for a scene among many others. The director is known to have a penchant for action and drama and high octane sequences of cars flying in the air and matters of costumes and clothes have not been his expertise as a filmmaker. Rohit Shetty recalled how he had been troubled by Katrina Kaif's questions about her clothes during the shoot of the film.

"She is wearing a normal salwar kameez, she is playing a doctor in the film. And she is like, 'Is this right?' So much theory, I can't do. After a point, I am switched off. 'Do you think this grey colour is nice?' Arre, salwar kameez hai. Tu doctor hai. Please aa na, set pe (It's just salwar kameez, you are a doctor. Just come to the sets please)... Tu kapda pehen aur aa (Just wear the clothes and come), it's like a normal, middle-class film. Come, please!," said Rohit Shetty in 'No Filter Neha'.

More about the film

Sooryavanshi is all set to release on March 27, 2020, and will feature actor Akshay Kumar in the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, an anti-terrorist squad (ATS) officer. Earlier last week, a sneak peek of the much-awaited film had been unveiled on social media on the occasion of the first anniversary of Rohit Shetty's last film Simmba which featured Ranveer Singh as a police officer. The film will mark the first collaboration of the Khiladi actor and director Rohit Shetty whereas Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will be sharing screen space after a long time in Sooryavanshi.

