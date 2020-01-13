Katrina Kaif Shares A Happy Pic With Akshay Kumar & Rohit Shetty, Calls It 'the Best Team'

Katrina Kaif is here to take away your Monday blues as 'best team' Sooryavanshi featuring Akshay Kumar and Rohit Shetty twin in different shades of blue. Sharing a beautiful BTS picture, Katrina Kaif wrote that Sooryavanshi has been a joy as every day on the film set was full of love, laughs, friends and smiles. She concluded by saying that this is exactly how films should be made and called it the 'best crew'. Director Farah Khan dropped a comment saying, "Such a happy picture."

Rohit Shetty on his recent appearance on ''No Filter Neha'' revealed the details about Katrina Kaif’s role in Sooryavanshi. He said that she will be playing the role of a doctor in the action flick. He also compared Katrina to a quiz master and said that he just could not keep up with Katrina Kaif's questions to him about her choice of clothes for a scene among many others.

More about the film

Sooryavanshi is all set to release on March 27, 2020, and will feature actor Akshay Kumar in the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, an anti-terrorist squad (ATS) officer. Earlier last week, a sneak peek of the much-awaited film had been unveiled on social media on the occasion of the first anniversary of Rohit Shetty's last film Simmba which featured Ranveer Singh as a police officer. The film will mark the first collaboration of the Khiladi actor and director Rohit Shetty whereas Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar will be sharing screen space after a long time in Sooryavanshi.

