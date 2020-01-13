Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Is Indeed ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’ And These Pictures Prove It

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill has been garnering many headlines for her stint in the show. Be it because of her chemistry with fellow housemate Sidharth Shukla or due to her controversy with Himanshi Khurrana, the contestant has always been on the news for some reason or the other. But she has also become popular after she declared herself as 'Punjab's Katrina Kaif'. There was not a single episode where the contestant did not flaunt her resemblance with the Bharat actor. Even the host Salman Khan began to acknowledge the title conferred on her. However, these pictures will prove that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant indeed has an uncanny resemblance to Katrina.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta Comes Out With A Series Of Tweets In Support Of SidNaaz!

These pictures will proof that Shehnaaz Gill is undoubtedly Punjab's Katrina Kaif

Here, Shehnaaz looks like the carbon copy of Katrina from Namastey London

This picture has a Shehnaaz Gill raising the temperatures and how! However, she is also resembling Katrina especially from the film Namastey England. Shehnaaz can be seen sporting the curly hair and the radiant makeup which Katrina sported in the film. This picture is surely justifying her title.

When Shehnaaz slayed the curls perfectly like Kat

Shehnaaz once again bores an uncanny resemblance to Katrina in this picture. Katrina's curly hairdo had become a huge sensation after the film Namastey London. Shehnaaz can be seen slaying a similar hairdo in the picture. The fans also can be seen hailing her as Punjab's Katrina in the post.

When Shehnaaz radiated the same innocence like Katrina

This picture of Shehnaaz has our hearts melting as she sports an innocent smile. She reminds us of a dainty Katrina from the film Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. Her hairdo in the picture also resembles Kat's hairdo lightly in the film Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani. Well, these pictures just prove that Shehnaaz is not kidding when she says that she is crowned as Punjab's Katrina Kaif.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill And Sidharth Shukla’s Pics That Will Melt Your Heart

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Prince Narula Wants THESE Contestants To Win, Says, 'They Are Like Me'

Image Courtesy: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Video Courtesy: YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.