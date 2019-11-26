Katrina Kaif In Kay Beauty's First Ever Makeup Tutorial, Shares Video

Katrina Kaif is one of the few female celebrities in Bollywood who have launched their own makeup line. While stars like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have already made it big in the business world, Katrina Kaif, too, has managed to hit the right chords with her cosmetic company, Kay Beauty. Recently, Katrina Kaif took to her official Instagram to share Kay Beauty’s first-ever makeup tutorial IGTV video. Here are all the details.

Katrina Kaif shares Kay Beauty’s first makeup tutorial

In the video shared by the official Instagram handlers of Kay Beauty, Katrina Kaif shared some tips for modifying a simple look to a glam look. Katrina Kaif used two different colours of metallic eye shadow sticks, bare metal and golden hour to create a radiant look, highlighting the eyes. In the video shared, the actor is seen switching the colours to get a contrasting look for a glam party. Katrina Kaif used a smoky mascara stick to add more drama to the eyes. Take a look at the IGTV video shared by Kay Beauty:

What's next for Katrina Kaif?

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen along with Salman Khan and Sunil Grover in Bharat, is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of releases lined up for the coming year. Katrina is currently gearing for her next cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. Reportedly, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the awaited sequel, Bang Bang Reloaded. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the movie marks the first association of Katrina and Sidharth after Bang Bang.

