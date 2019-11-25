Katrina Kaif To Be Blamed For The Popular Choreographer Saroj Khan Being Jobless?

Saroj Khan also popularly known as Masterji in the film industry, is well known for her choreography in the Bollywood film industry. In a career span which is about 40 years, she has made many celebrities and actors dance to her routine. Saroj Khan has choreographed many hit songs including Ek Do Teen, Dola Re Dola, Yeh Ishq Haaye, Hawa Hawai, Tamma Tamma Loge, Nagina, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, and many more.

Saroj Khan, however, recently, opened up about her being jobless for a long time in the industry. Reportedly when she shared her situation with the Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, he immediately offered her work. She mentioned that both of them came up with an idea for a possible collaboration in the future. Saroj Khan further added that she currently is not working on any film but she is teaching classical dance to young actors. Saroj Khan also said that Salman Khan was very happy to collaborate with her and assured that they will work together soon. Saroj Khan praised Salman Khan saying that he is a man of his word.

As per media reports, it has been revealed that Katrina Kaif was the reason why Saroj Khan lost a huge deal. In the movie Thugs of Hindostan, Katrina Kaif had to perform a dance number named Suraiya. Saroj Khan was the first pick of the creators but the song later went to Prabudheva for choreography. Saroj Khan reportedly said that she was approached for the song but it went to Prabhudheva because Katrina Kaif told the makers if Masterji is choreographing the song then she will have to prepare a lot and the creators had less time so they picked Prabhudheva for the song.

It was also speculated that Saroj Khan has decided to retire from the industry due to her illness. However, Saroj Khan dismissed all the rumours saying that it is completely false and that she wants to return to the film sets and choreograph more songs. Saroj Khan recently collaborated with Madhuri Dixit and choreographed the song Tabha Ho Gaye from the film Kalank.

