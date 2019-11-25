Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal To Take A New -year Trip Together? Here's What We Know

Speculations are rife that Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal will be taking a new trip together. And now, as per a report in a leading Indian daily, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal may be planning to become more open about their friendship with each other and will be spotted more often at events together. It all started when the two started being papped together on various occasions and were also seen attending B-town's Diwali party together.

Vicky & Katrina papped

Katrina Kaif kick-started her acting journey with Kaizad Gustad’s 2003 black comedy thriller flick Boom. Yet the diva garnered appreciation only when she starred in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya alongside Salman Khan in 2005. Giving her blood, sweat, and tears, Katrina never looked back and climbed the stairs of success. One of the highest-paid artists today, the Namastey London actor is lovingly called the Barbie Doll for her heart-stealing charisma and impeccable charm which mesmerizes her fans.

Next for Vicky Kaushal?

Vicky Kaushal is all set to star in an action movie next. His next movie is a superhero film by the director Aditya Dhar. This is the second time that Vicky will be working with Aditya Dhar after the movie URI: The Surgical Strike. Director Aditya revealed that the movie will be shot in foreign locations. A report in a leading news portal has shared all the details of the new movie as revealed by Aditya. The name of the movie will be The Immortal Ashwatthama. Dhar also talked about how the film's production date has been set as well.

