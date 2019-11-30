Katrina Kaif Strikes A Pose With Her 'best Boys', Fans React

Katrina Kaif has taken Bollywood by storm with some great movies in the past and many upcoming ones to come. The star made her debut with the film Boom in 2004. Katrina rose to limelight with the popular film, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya opposite Salman Khan. Kaif has not just proved her talent with her acting performances but with her fashion sense and beauty secrets as well. The actress recently posted a picture with her 'Best Boys'

Katrina Kaif's 'Best Boys'

Katrina launches make-up line:

Katrina Kaif is one of the few female celebrities in Bollywood who have launched their own makeup line. While stars like Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra have already made it big in the business world, Katrina Kaif, too, has managed to hit the right chords with her cosmetic company, Kay Beauty.

What's next for Katrina Kaif?

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, who was last seen along with Salman Khan and Sunil Grover in Bharat, is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of releases lined up for the coming year. Katrina is currently gearing for her next cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. Reportedly, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the awaited sequel, Bang Bang Reloaded. Directed by Sidharth Anand, the movie marks the first association of Katrina and Sidharth after Bang Bang.

