Katrina Kaif Is Yet To Work With These Prominent Filmmakers; Check Out

Katrina Kaif has been a part of several iconic blockbusters in Bollywood. She kickstarted her career in acting with Boom and shot to stardom with her role in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?. One of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, Kaif is known for her performances in films including Raajneeti, Ek Tha Tiger, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang!, Singh Is Kinng, Nanastey London, New York, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Bharat, and several others.

She has also won several awards and accolades over the years. While she has worked with several famous filmmakers, there are quite a few popular directors with whom she is yet to collaborate. Read further ahead to know more details about the whole story:

Katrina Kaif is yet to collaborate with these Bollywood directors

Sanjay Leela Bhansali

One of the most iconic directors in Hindi cinema, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has won several awards and accolades including a BAFTA nomination. He is honoured with the fourth-highest civilian award, Padma Shri. He stepped in Hindi cinema with his directorial debut Khamoshi: The Musical, which bagged him several accolades. He shot to stardom with his Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Some of his notable movies include Devdas, Black, Bajirao Mastani, Guzaarish, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Padmaavat, and several others. However, Katrina Kaif has not yet collaborated with this iconic filmmaker.

Ashutosh Gowariker

One of the highly celebrated directors in Bollywood, Ashutosh Gowariker has made some notable movies. He has helmed movies including Lagaan, Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, Mohenjo Daro, among many others. His move Lagaan was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards in 2002. Ashutosh Gowariker has also essayed a lead role in the critically acclaimed movie titled Ventilator. Katrina Kaif is yet to collaborate with this prominent director.

Vishal Bhardwaj

Vishal Bhardwaj, winner of seven National Film Awards, is predominantly known for his Shakespear adaptions in Bollywood. He stepped into Hindi cinema as a director with Makdee, which got released in the year 2002. He even composed music for the movie and the film was a massive success as it received several awards. He has directed several other acclaimed movies like Maqbool, The Blue Umbrella, Omkara, Haider, Carbon, among many others. Katrina Kaif is yet to collaborate with his acclaimed director.

