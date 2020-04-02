Katrina Kaif's Most Critically Acclaimed Performances You Should Not Miss

Katrina Kaif will next be seen featuring alongside Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. Considered to be one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood, the actor has come a long way after her debut in Boom. Over the years, she has been a part of a wide variety of films from different genres and has received praise for her work from critics. From Raajneeti to Tiger Zinda Hai, here are some of Katrina Kaif's most critically acclaimed performances.

Katrina Kaif's most critically acclaimed performances

Raajneeti

Katrina Kaif's performance in Raajneeti was widely praised by the audience. This career-defining role of Katrina Kaif managed to leave a stunning impression on the fans and critics alike. Her character in the movie progressed from being simply used as a pawn, as a part of a political alliance in her family to leading and managing the same political party. Katrina Kaif is a part of an ensemble cast in the film, which includes the likes of Nana Patekar, Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, and Ranbir Kapoor.

Tiger Zinda Hai

Katrina Kaif performed some high-end risky and challenging stunts for her movie, Tiger Zinda Hai. Fans found her performance to be quite impressive and her role received praise from the critics. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reunited after almost six years for the movie. Katrina essayed the role of an ISI agent named Zoya in the movie.

New York

New York, released in the year 2009, features John Abraham, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Katrina Kaif, Irfan Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in prominent roles. The plot of the story revolves around three collegemates whose lives take a turn post the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States. Katrina Kaif essays the role of Maya Shaikh. Her role in the movie undergoes a massive transformation -- from being a bubbly college student to a kind person who helps the victims of the 9/11 attacks. Katrina proved her versatility by pulling off a serious role, which impressed several critics.

