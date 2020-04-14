When Katrina Kaif Opened Up About Tall, Skinny Actors Trending In Bollywood

Katrina Kaif is currently making headlines for commenting on the cute picture of Taimur shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. In one of her old interviews, Katrina Kaif revealed her thoughts about tall, skinny girls trending in the industry. Read further to know details.

Katrina Kaif thinks people should be themselves

During a media interaction with a magazine, Katrina Kaif shared her perspective on tall skinny actors trending in the industry. She also opened up about her toned physique. Katrina Kaif expressed her satisfaction on the way she looks and also asked others to be satisfied with their physique.

Katrina Kaif expressed her views on tall, skinny girls and said that those who are not tall or thin are performing well too. She explained how people should choose the path they want, hinting that people should not body shame themselves. She also revealed the reason for her toned physique, which was for her project at the time, Dhoom 3. Continuing further, she strongly expressed how happy she was with her physique at the time and the physique before training for Dhoom 3.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif will next be sharing screen space with actor Akshay Kumar in Rohit Shetty's movie, Sooryavanshi. The movie is currently under the post-production stage and the new release date has not yet been revealed. Fans are excited to watch Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar sharing the screen space after a long time. The actor last made a special appearance in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium. She features in a song titled Kudi Nu Nachne De.

