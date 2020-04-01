Katrina Kaif's Most Memorable Romantic Movies That The Audience Loved

Katrina Kaif will soon be seen alongside Akshay Kumar after a decade in Sooryavanshi. Throughout her acting career, Katrina Kaif has been a part of several projects that are highly lauded by fans. From Welcome to Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani, here are some of Katrina Kaif's best romantic movies.

Katrina Kaif's romantic movies that the audience loved

Welcome

Anees Bazmee's directorial Welcome got released in the year 2007. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in prominent roles. The flick revolves around the story of a young man who falls for a woman but the twist in the story is when he realises that the girl he is in love with is the sibling of two renowned gangsters.

Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani is one of the biggest hits of the year 2009 that features Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor in prominent roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a guy named Prem who lets the girl he loves to get married to another man of her dreams. Katrina Kaif's performance in the flick won her several accolades.

Singh Is Kinng

Singh Is Kinng is one of the superhit movies of Katrina Kaif. The flick features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. The hilarious scenes, melodious romantic songs and the unique storyline of the movie created quite a buzz upon its release.

Namastey London

This is one of the most loved movies of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. Namastey London managed to bag over 7 stars on IMDb. While Akshay Kumar is portrayed as a fun-loving Punjabi Boy, Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, plays a spoilt British girl. Here is one of the best scenes of Katrina Kaif from the movie:

