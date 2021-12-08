Katrina Kaif Kickstarts Wedding Festivities In Comfy Juttis By This Designer; Check Price

Ahead of Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal's wedding, the duo was spotted leaving for their wedding destination wearing stunning attire. Katrina Kaif's look while leaving for Jaipur attracted the fans that made them curious to learn about who the dress designer was. As the fans also spotted a glimpse of the comfy juttis she paired with her Indian traditional attire, here's everything you need to know about the price and designer's name of Katrina Kaif's juttis.

Katrina Kaif's juttis' designer and its price

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted at the airport wearing a beautiful yellow dress while she was leaving for Jaipur for her wedding with Vicky Kaushal. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a yellow sharara with white intricate floral designs all over it. She paired her yellow Indian traditional look with a set of juttis that was spotted by everyone while she walking out of her house to leave for Jaipur. It is interesting to learn that Katrina Kaif's silver-gold coloured juttis, designed by Payal Singhal and costs Rs. 3290.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif's floral yellow outfit that she wore while leaving for Jaipur was designed by Anamika Khanna. While the designer hasn't revealed the actual price of the outfit her similar designed outfits cost nearly Rs 1.5 lakhs. It has also been reported that Katrina has handpicked all her outfits for her pre-wedding festivities which have been designed by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding

A total of 120 guests are expected to attend the wedding which includes prominent celebrity artists namely Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mani Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi and Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar and Farah Khan, Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The guests along with the bride, groom and their family members reportedly celebrated the Haldi ceremony on 7 December and will be celebrating the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremony on 8 December 2021.

Image: Varinder Chawla