As per the details accessed by Republic Media Network, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage has already started. Firstly the band Baaja started in Barwara Fort in which the song Bolo Tara Ra Ra was played four to five times after that Vicky Kaushal climbed the mare and the procession started from Mardana Mahal which went till Zenana Mahal. The DJ chanted 'How's the Josh' three to four times.

Ahead of the Varmala ritual, Katrina climbed down the stairs of Zenana Mahal as she was with the family. All the guests were wearing golden touch headscarves. At 4:15 pm the pandits from Maharashtra started chanting as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina sat down for the Phera where guests were also sitting along with both the families. Arjun Kapoor and Sabyasachi reached the fort in the same car and so far only 65 Guests have reached Barwara Court late in the evening. Actors Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kanika Kapoor and some other celebrities are likely to come.