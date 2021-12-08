Quick links:
Within only two hours of posting her first official wedding photos with her husband Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, who enjoys a following of over 58 million followers on Instagram, crossed the mark of 5 million likes on her post.
Vicky Kaushal opted for an ivory silk sherwani for his big day, just like his wife, Katrina, Kaushal also chose to wear a Sabyasachi design for the wedding. Sabyasachi took to his official Instagram and shared more details of Vicky's sherwani. he wrote, "The groom Vicky Kaushal wears an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. The shawl is a tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders."
Katrina Kaif opted to wear Sabyasachi's red traditional lehenga, the designer took to his official Instagram handles and explained the details of Katrina's lehenga. Sabyasachi explained that Katrina's veil was designed to pay homage to her husband Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots. The designer wrote, "In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil is custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold."
Alia Bhatt cannot contain her happiness after seeing the wedding pictures of her 'Jee Le Zaraa' co-star Katrina Kaif. Check out her reaction.
Within only an hour of uploading their wedding photos, Katrina and Vicky received an overwhelming amount of congratulatory wishes from their friends from the film industry. Hrithik Roshan commented, '' so amazing. Sending you both all my love !! Have to dance together soon!'' while Sonam Kapoor wrote, ''Congratulations kat and vicky! You both look beautiful ❤️''
Actors Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor and more poured in congratulatory wishes to the couple via Instagram. Take a look.
Katrina and Vicky wrote, ''Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment . Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.🙏🏽❤️''
Fans of the newlywed couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal could not contain their excitement as they poured in congratulatory wishes on social media.
The video of the grand wedding of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal has started making rounds on the internet. Several netizens sent congratulatory messages to the newly wed couple of Bollywood.
Republic Media Network has accessed the wedding picture of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan. The couple can be seen celebrating their marriage at the fort amidst a show of fireworks.
The two actors have successfully tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony on December 9 at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan. As per the exclusive first visuals of the wedding accessed by Republic Media Network, the bride and the groom were seen walking hand-in-hand towards their room in Barwara fort. Vicky Kaushal was seen donning cream-coloured sherwani, while Katrina Kaif wore a red lehenga. The pair's family members were also seen walking along with them. Watch the video here.
As per the details accessed by Republic Media Network, the bride chose Sabyasachi's bridal lehenga for her big day. The same can be seen in the first visuals exclusively accessed by Republic Media Network. The designer was also reportedly present today at the venue to witness Katrina officially tie the knot with Vicky Kaushal.
The first visuals of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's grand wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan today have been accessed by Republic Media Network. Check out the video here.
The couple is set to tie the knot today at Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur District, Rajasthan. Check out how the outside of the lavishly decorated venue looks like.
After much speculations about the Student of the Year star not attending Katrina and Vicky's wedding, the young actor was snapped at the airport leaving for Jaipur. Kedarnath star Sara Ali Khan was also spotted at the airport to leave for Jaipur. Read the full story here.
As per the details accessed by Republic Media Network, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's marriage has already started. Firstly the band Baaja started in Barwara Fort in which the song Bolo Tara Ra Ra was played four to five times after that Vicky Kaushal climbed the mare and the procession started from Mardana Mahal which went till Zenana Mahal. The DJ chanted 'How's the Josh' three to four times.
Ahead of the Varmala ritual, Katrina climbed down the stairs of Zenana Mahal as she was with the family. All the guests were wearing golden touch headscarves. At 4:15 pm the pandits from Maharashtra started chanting as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina sat down for the Phera where guests were also sitting along with both the families. Arjun Kapoor and Sabyasachi reached the fort in the same car and so far only 65 Guests have reached Barwara Court late in the evening. Actors Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kanika Kapoor and some other celebrities are likely to come.
As reported by PTI, the conscious decision of limiting the number of guests at the wedding was made considering the growing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic. The duo will reportedly have another reception with their industry friends to celebrate their marriage.
As per the details accessed by Republic Media Network, the bride and the groom have been seated at the alter with their family. Priests from Maharashtra have started the rituals as the couple prepares for the Pheras. With only 62 guests present at the wedding, they have been seated to witness the duo officially tie the knot.
As per details accessed by Republic Media Network, the guests donned turbans with golden accents to follow Vicky-Katrina's white-themed wedding.
The bride has entered the wedding venue. Katrina Kaif walked down the staircase of the Zenana Mahal as the song 'Ishq Tera Mera' plays in the background.
The Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding festivities have kicked off with music. As per sources, the band has started performing already. Daler Mehndi's song Bolo Tara Rara has already been played five times.
In some time, Vicky will get on the horse for the main rituals.
Alia Bhatt, who has worked with Vicky Kaushal in Raazi, and is friends with Katrina Kaif, apart from working on the film Jee Le Zara will most likely not be attending the event. She was spotted at he trailer launch of her film RRR in the afternoon, and it is unlikely that she would rush to the venue after that.
Similarly, Ranbir Kapoor, who worked with Vicky in Sanju and is Katrina's ex-boyfriend is unlikely to make it.
As far as the arrangements at the Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding are concerned, a 3-layer security arrangement is in place at the venue. The police is securing the Six Senses Fort in Barwara from all four sides. The SHO Sonu Sogarwal has said the security is being arranged as per the directions from higher authorities.
Katrina Kaif's co-star of many films, Akshay Kumar, has been rumoured to be a guest at her wedding. The actor was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. Will he head to Rajasthan for the wedding ceremony?
Neha Dhupia, one of the guests at the Vicky-Katrina wedding, dropped a snap of the kheer, being served at the Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding.
Among the rumoured performers at the event were Punjabi musician couple, Manj Musik and Nindy Kaur. The former took to his Instagram stories to share a glimpse of the venue as he set out for a walk, out of delight for the performance last night. He then added that it was 'next level epic.'
Republic Media Network cameras managed to capture some of the inside visuals from the Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding venue, Six Senses fort in Rajasthan. Vicky's childhood friend, actor Malavika Mohanan and actor Simran Kaur were clicked enjoying the view of Rajasthan scenery.
One could also seen the stunning ancient architecture of the Rajastani Fort.
While Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have succeeded in maintaining secrecy over their wedding, an indication of how the former would look a bride could be this advertisement with Amitabh Bachchan for jewellery brand.
The Six Senses Fort, the venue of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding, was decorated like a 'dulhan' (bride), as per sources. A royal 'madap' has been set up, in a white theme. Numerous flowers, of Indian and foreign origin have been used in the decor.
The chairs for the guests have been decked up in golden. Diyas will light up the venue throughout.
Vicky Kaushal was among Google's most-searched personalities in India in 2021 as the news of his relationship with Katrina Kaif, and their wedding became a talking point. He also was hailed for his act in the film Sardar Udham.