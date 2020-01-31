The Debate
Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon & Anushka Sharma Prove Yellow Is A Happy Colour, See Pictures

Bollywood News

Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma are the three celebrated names in the industry. Check out all the times they sported cute yellow outfits at ease

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma are known for their glamorous style statements. Even though Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have been off the filming radar since their last film Zero, the duo has still managed to create headlines with their impeccable style statements and social media whereabouts. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Panipat, which saw a decent response. Recently, the three divas were seen sporting vibrant yellow outfits that stormed the internet. Take a look at their pictures that define their love for the happy colour. 

Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma in bright yellow outfits. 

Katrina Kaif

If you sneak into Katrina Kaif's Instagram, you will see that the actor has sported yellow outfits quite a lot of times. For her recently launched cosmetic brand titled Kay By Katrina, the Bharat star wore a yellow dress for the promo video as well as a promotional event. Check out all the times she rocked yellow outfits. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, who is having the time of her life with Virat Kohli, also has the most vibrant wardrobe. She is always seen sporting bright and happy colours that make her look pretty. Fans in huge numbers have dropped comments on her yellow outfits. Check out.

 Also Read | Katrina Kaif was spotted bringing back retro vibes to the fashion industry; pics inside

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

  Also Read | Katrina Kaif or Sara Ali Khan: Who wore the short skirt better?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's recently released film Panipat opposite Arjun saw a decent welcome at the box-office. Kriti Sanon's Instagram is a paradise for fashion lovers. She leaves no stone unturned in experimenting with new outfits. Check out all her stunning yellow outfits.

 Also Read | Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon join Bollywood's polka dot brigade

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on

Also Read | Kriti Sanon's Experimental Looks Will Help You Give A Creative Twist To Your Wardrobe

(Image courtesy: Katrina, Kriti, Anushka Instagram)

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

