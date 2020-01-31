Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon & Anushka Sharma Prove Yellow Is A Happy Colour, See Pictures

Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Anushka Sharma are known for their glamorous style statements. Even though Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif have been off the filming radar since their last film Zero, the duo has still managed to create headlines with their impeccable style statements and social media whereabouts. Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon was last seen in Panipat, which saw a decent response. Recently, the three divas were seen sporting vibrant yellow outfits that stormed the internet. Take a look at their pictures that define their love for the happy colour.

Katrina Kaif

If you sneak into Katrina Kaif's Instagram, you will see that the actor has sported yellow outfits quite a lot of times. For her recently launched cosmetic brand titled Kay By Katrina, the Bharat star wore a yellow dress for the promo video as well as a promotional event. Check out all the times she rocked yellow outfits.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma, who is having the time of her life with Virat Kohli, also has the most vibrant wardrobe. She is always seen sporting bright and happy colours that make her look pretty. Fans in huge numbers have dropped comments on her yellow outfits. Check out.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's recently released film Panipat opposite Arjun saw a decent welcome at the box-office. Kriti Sanon's Instagram is a paradise for fashion lovers. She leaves no stone unturned in experimenting with new outfits. Check out all her stunning yellow outfits.

(Image courtesy: Katrina, Kriti, Anushka Instagram)

