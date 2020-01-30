Katrina Kaif Or Sara Ali Khan: Who Wore The Short Skirt Better?

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actors we have in Bollywood today. In addition to weaving magic on the silver screen, Katrina has also established herself as one of the leading fashion icons in Bollywood. Whenever the actor steps out, her style grabs the attention of the fashion police. Fans are always gushing about the Bharat actor’s ultra-glamorous avatars.

Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, can be best described as an effortlessly gorgeous person. Her way of greeting the fans and media is also very adorable. With her politeness and bright smile, it is hard to not find Sara Ali Khan likeable. While Sara is acing her acting game, she seems to have established herself as a true blue fashionista too. Whether it is an airport look or simply a gym outing, Sara knows how to slay it all.

The two divas were recently spotted by the fashion police for sporting a leather skirt for their recent outing. While Sara Ali Khan opted for a neon yellow skirt, Katrina Kaif opted for a tan coloured leather skirt. Both the divas styled the leather skirt in a unique and sophisticated way. Let's see who wore the leather skirt better.

Katrina Kaif:

Katrina Kaif opted for a tan coloured leather skirt paired with a black and white polka dot shirt with a knot in the front. She kept her look simple and sophisticated by opting for a mid-parted wavy hairdo and blush pink makeup look. She went for golden hoops and a simple, delicate neck chain to complete her look.

Sara Ali Khan:

Sara Ali Khan was seen sporting a neon yellow leather skirt paired with a sequin crop top. She kept her look more casual and chic by opting for a high ponytail and nude lipstick paired with neon undertone smokey eye look. Sara kept her look basic and opted for a small stud earring. She completed her look by pairing her whole ensemble with neon strappy heels and neon nails.

While Katrina Kaif's look was retro-inspired and formal, Sara Ali Khan's look was more basic and relaxed. Katrina Kaif's look is perfect for a brunch date or for an outing with friends, while Sara Ali Khan's look is perfect for a party night with friends. Meanwhile, you tell us which of these two gorgeous ladies paired the short skirt better? Sara or Katrina — who is your pick?

Image Courtesy: Katrina Kaif Instagram/ Sara Ali Khan Instagram

