Katrina Kaif Was Spotted Bringing Back Retro Vibes To The Fashion Industry; Pics Inside

Katrina Kaif has always been on the radar of fashion enthusiasts and critics. Katrina Kaif is loved by her fans for her beauty and fitness. She has a huge fan base and is very active on social media. The actor can be seen posting photographs of herself every now and then to keep her fans updated about her life.

Katrina recently took to her Instagram account and showed her fans how to pair polka dots with a stylish (faux) leather skirt. When one talks about retro fashion, they can never leave polka dots behind. From time to time, polka dots have always made a comeback in the form of chic dresses, tops, skirts, sarees, and whatnot. While polka dots give a retro vibe, leather (faux) wear has been a favourite this season. Check out Katrina Kaif's photos below.

Katrina Kaif's photos

Katrina was caught on cameras by paparazzi and was seen attending the Being Human foundation kids event. She posed for the paparazzi. Katrina Kaif tied her polka dot shirt up in the front. She was seen wearing a pair of strappy heels and for accessories, she was seen wearing a pair of simple hoops. Her make up was minimum. With smokey eyes and flawless base, the actor wore nude lip shade. To complete her look, Katrina left her long tresses open with a side parting.

Katina Kaif movies:

Katrina Kaif can be seen promoting her upcoming movie, Sooryavanshi. It is a Rohit Shetty directorial where she will share the screen with Akshay Kumar. According to reports, it has been rumoured that Katrina Kaif could be a part of the second instalment of Rajneeti.

Image Credits : Katrina Kaif Instagram

