Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon Join Bollywood's Polka Dot Brigade

Bollywood seems to be absolutely in love with the trend of polka dots. Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Kriti Sanon, who are known for setting fashion trends, were seen sporting white polka dots on black outfits. All three actors styled it differently while giving major fashion goals to everyone. However, fans seem to be in a debate about who styled it better.

Ranveer Singh

Known for his eccentric fashion choices, Ranveer Singh is one of the biggest Bollywood fashion icons. From wearing skirts to suits, pink to purple, he can slay any trend like no other. And it is no surprise that Ranveer Singh was one of the polka-dot personality. In the picture, he is seen sporting a loose black shirt with white polka dots on it. He paired with colourful pants and pink shoes. He accessorised it with pink hexagonal shades and similar polka-dotted statement cap which had designer Sabyasachi's mark on it.

Katrina Kaif

Another, Bollywood celebrity who is known for her strong fashion game is Katrina Kaif. From saree to dress, jeans to salwar, this actor seem to pull off every piece of attire like a diva. Recently, she was also seen sporting white polka dots on black in one of her Instagram photos. Katrina Kaif also seemed to take the retro way and sported a black shirt with white polka dots with knot detail. She paired it with a yellow miniskirt. Her accessories consisted of a golden chain and big gold hoops. Katrina kept her makeup minimal and her hair open in waves.

Kriti Sanon

After Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif, it is Kriti Sanon who styled herself in a polka dot outfit. She opted for a black maxi dress with white polka dots. The dress also had sheer and belt details. Kriti accessorised her outfit with diamond earrings. While she kept her makeup relatively simple, she went for red lips which broke down the monotony of the black and white. Kriti Sanon styled her hair in a loose messy bun.

Image source: Ranveer Singh Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram, Kriti Sanon Instagram

