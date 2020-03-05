Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon And Other Celebs Who Aced The Bodycon Dress

Fans love drawing inspiration from their favourite Bollywood celebrities for their outfit choices and styling. The stars are often seen showcasing the best of trends and are always on the top of their game. One of the most trendy styles that have never failed to slow down its pace is the bodycon dress. Here are a few celebrities who have perfectly pulled off the bodycon dresses.

Bollywood Celebs who donned body-con dresses

Kriti Sanon

Captioning "Street Style Game Strong", Kriti Sanon looks stunning in a neon coloured bodycon dress. With a lemon-yellow colour, the outfit has a lacy fit along the top with a singlet-sleeve styling. Kriti Sanon chose to top the outfit with a denim jacket and completed the look with a pair of knee-high sandals.

Ananya Panday

For one of her shoots, Ananya Panday donned a pretty lemon-yellow coloured bodycon dress. With an off-shoulder fit, the outfit had lace closures on the side. Flaunting her waves, the actor completed the look of her full-sleeved dress with a pair of tie-up heels.

Disha Patani

In the picture above, Disha Patani looks stunning in a yellow dress. With a bodycon fit and a v-neck styling, the outfit has singlet sleeves. With minimal makeup, the actor chose to flaunt her waves in this one.

Katrina Kaif

For her IIFA outfit, Katrina Kaif chose to wear a bodycon dress. The dress, black and nude shades, had a deep-neck fit. With straight hair, she chose to go for nude makeup.

Malaika Arora

For one of her brand shoots, Malaika Arora chose to wear a shimmery bodycon dress. With a self-striped design all over, the dress had a stand-collar fit. The actor is seen beautifully flaunting her waves as she poses for the camera.

