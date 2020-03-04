The Debate
Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif Ace The Style Game: Fashion Looks Of The Day

Fashion

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Kiara Advani are some of the celebs who made a stylish presence today in the city. Check out their looks of today.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kareena Kapoor Khan

When it comes to fashion, Bollywood celebrities never fail to don the hat of the ultimate influencers as they step out in their finest outfits. The fashion police are always on the patrol when it comes to their sartorial choices so these celebs never fail to make heads turn when it comes to creating a profound style statement. With several events happening around the city, some celebs made a stylish appearance today. Here are some of the celebs who fared well in the fashion report card with their sartorial choices today.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Credits Hubby Saif For Her Reinvention; Says It's About The Mind

Here are some of the celebrities who made heads turn with their outfits today

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo is one celeb who never goes wrong when it comes to being the ultimate diva. Kareena Kapoor Khan stepped out today with her adorable munchkin Taimur Ali Khan along with her mother Babita Kapoor. The actor opted for a printed full-sleeved summer dress. She kept the entire look casual by tying her hair into a neat bun and opting for black glares.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous divas of the industry. Malaika made a bold statement in an entire sheer black outfit. She matched the attire with a belt and dangler earrings. Her smokey eyes further increase the glam quotient.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani is not only creating buzz due to her impressive performances but also due to her sartorial choices. The Kabir Singh actor stepped out today for the promotions of her film Guilty. She opted for an off-shoulder black jumpsuit. Kiara's black heels and the sleek hairdo kept the look effortlessly chic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The actor made a stylish presence in the city today. She opted for a sleeveless black attire with a striped skin-coloured pattern on the waistline. The attire perfectly complemented her slender frame and the actor opted for minimal makeup. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Rakul Preet Singh 

Rakul Preet Singh never goes wrong with her fashion choices. For an occasion today, she chose a heavily printed and striped saree which she paired with a sleeveless striped blouse. She opted for stud earrings with the entire look. But it is her bangles which are enhancing the beauty of the entire look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet) on

Also Read: Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif Rock Similar Orange Dresses; Who Wore It Better?

Also Read: Kiara Advani's Hilarious Scenes As Mrs Monika Batra From 'Good Newwz'

First Published:
COMMENT
