Katrina Kaif Roped In For A Dance Number In Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Alia Bhatt's upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi is sparking a lot of interest amongst Bollywood fanatics. There is a new development when it comes to the movie is now surfacing online. It seems that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has now taken in Katrina Kaif to be a part of the movie.

ALSO READ | When 'Sooryavanshi' Stars Akshay Kumar & Katrina Kaif Got A Visit From Sanjay Dutt

Katrina Kaif in Gangubai Kathiawadi?

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, as reported by a leading daily, has signed Katrina Kaif in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. The report also claims that Katrina will be a part of the movie in a special song. The director is known best for his extravagant sets and shoots. He is planning to have Katrina's song in the movie on a lavish scale.

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn Spots Ranveer Singh Applying 'lipstick', Then Katrina Kaif Walks In; Watch

As reported by the daily, rumours started flying around after the Bang Bang actor was spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office. Even the star of the movie Alia Bhatt was seen coming out of Katrina's house. It is reported that there were some discussions regarding the same in these visits.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Praises Co-star Katrina Kaif's Acting In Upcoming Cop Drama 'Sooryavanshi'

There is yet no official confirmation on this information by the actors or the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi. If it does happen, it will mark Alia and Katrina's first collaboration. It will also be the first time when Katrina Kaif will be working for the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali as well.

ALSO READ | Salman Khan's Most Adorable Photos With Katrina Kaif You Should Not Miss

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the movie Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. Alia Bhatt is prepping up for Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht and Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, And Several Other Bollywood Divas Promote 'Angrezi Medium'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.