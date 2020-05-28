Arjun Kapoor Thanks Katrina Kaif For 'aam Ki Peti', Says 'sabr Ka Phal Meetha Hota Hai'

Learn from Arjun Kapoor how to poke fun at friends through comments on social media. The Ishaqzaade actor has been making netizens laugh out loud with his recent social media updates with hilarious captions where he has been tagging his friends from the film industry and adorably trolling them. In response to one of his recent posts announcing the arrival of the mango season where he had tagged Welcome actor Katrina Kaif, the latter made the sweetest gesture by sending a crate full of the mango drink to Arjun.

Arjun Kapoor shared a video through his Instagram handle on Thursday as he opened the crate and found many bottles of Slice mango drink sent especially for him by Katrina. Arjun seemed to enjoy the gift and thanked her through his caption as he claimed 'sabr ka phal meetha hota hai'. He wrote, "Aam ka Mausam ban gaya awesome. Thank you @katrinakaif for my tasty Slice ki peti!".

Watch the video here:

Read | Arjun Kapoor's Sherlock Holmes rendition grabs eyeballs after Ranveer Singh's Van Gogh

While fans of both actors showered their love for the sweet gesture, Arjun and Katrina's fun banter continued in this post as Katrina poked fun at him calling herself 'bade dilwale' (big-hearted). Badlapur actor Varun Dhawan also trolled Arjun for his obsession with mangoes and said, "IL send u some frooti also".

Katrina had also sent a note for Arjun along with her gift, a picture of which was shared by him though his Instagram story earlier on Thursday. Arjun had written a hilarious caption by tagging Katrina Kaif as 'Summers ki Santa Claus' for the gesture.

Read | Arjun Kapoor sheds some light on his mother Mona Kapoor's wise words

The 'Aam ki peti' was sent by Katrina as a response to Arjun's last Instagram update where he shared a picture of ripe yellow mango and claimed that it reminded him of Katrina Kaif's popular advertisement of the mango drink. Arjun teased Katrina by tagging her in the caption and asking her if she'd like a "Slice". He wrote, "Hello friends, mango season is here... aur aam dekh ke yaad aaya... @katrinakaif, would you like a SLICE ?"

Read | Sonam Kapoor shares unmissable throwback childhood picture with Ranbir and Arjun Kapoor

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor was last seen onscreen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama film Panipat along with Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon. He will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee's upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The film was scheduled to release on March 20, 2020, but has been postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up until the lockdown, Arjun Kapoor had been working on Kaashvie Nair's film tentatively titled Chale Chalo along with De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh. Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the 2019 film Bharat opposite actor Salman Khan. She will be seen in the lead role in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Sooryavanshi along with Khiladi of Bollywood Akshay Kumar.

Read | Arjun Kapoor thanks 'Summers ki Santa Claus' Katrina Kaif for tempting gift

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.