Salman Khan With Katrina Kaif Or Jacqueline Fernandez, Whose Chemistry Impressed Fans?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has worked in various films opposite several leading actors. Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez are two such leading actors who have not only worked with him, but have also impressed the audiences with their on-screen chemistry with Salman. Let’s take a look at whose chemistry impressed the fans more; Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif or Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

One of the most loved on-screen pairs, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry go a long way. Katrina Kaif gained much appreciation after her first hit film with Salman Khan, which was Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya in 2005. After sharing screen space for the first time, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif later appeared in many films like Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat and many more.

Salman and Katrina’s first film, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, was super hit. As per reports, the film also grossed about Rs 55 crores at the box-office. The film also emerged as the fifth-highest-grossing film of 2005. Later, the duo’s action drama films, Ek Tha Tiger and its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai, broke box-office records. While the first instalment became the highest-grossing film of 2012, the second movie was also the highest-grossing Indian film of the year 2017. The sequel even won the Filmfare Award for Best Action at the 63rd Filmfare Awards.

Salman and Katrina's latest project

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were last seen in Bharat, which was one of the most anticipated films of the year 2019. Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat was set against the backdrop of partition and the consequent refugee camps. The film was an official adaptation of a South Korean film 'An Ode To My Father' and was successful at the box-office.

Salman Khan with Jacqueline Fernandez

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kick introduced Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez together. The film released in the year 2014, featuring a fresh pair for the movie-loving audience. Fans loved the onscreen chemistry between the two actors, and it made the film one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The film reportedly grossed ₹309.89 crores in India.

Later, in the year 2018, Remo D’Souza brought back the chemistry of Salman Khan and Jacquline Fernandez in the film Race 3. The film was the third instalment of Race series and became Salman Khan’s 4th highest opening day film. Apart from the lead actors, the film also featured Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala in essential roles.

Salman and Jacqueline's latest project

Salman Khan recently released the music video for his latest original track, titled Tere Bina, on YouTube. The entire video was produced during the coronavirus lockdown by Salman and his team at his Panvel farmhouse. The video features Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez romancing each other. There are various shots of them riding horses and a bike.

