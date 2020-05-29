Katrina Kaif Or Asin: Whose Onscreen Pairing With Salman Khan Was Audience's Favourite?

Salman Khan’s family movies that release every year are eagerly awaited by his audience. From introducing new actors to Bollywood to his chemistry with his co-stars in his movies, the actor is known for all. Salman Khan has starred with several Bollywood actors like Katrina Kaif, Asin and Jacqueline Fernandez, and his chemistry with his actors was noteworthy. Salman Khan was seen in two movies with actor Asin and was seen in over 5 films with Katrina Kaif. Take a look at their films to decide whose chemistry was most loved by the audience.

Katrina Kaif or Asin: Which on-screen pair is loved by audience?

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan films

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan were seen together in movies like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda hai, Yuvvraaj, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Bharat. Out of all these movies, their most popular movies was Ek Tha Tiger. The film received positive reviews overall and the couple’s chemistry was most loved by the audience.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan’s movie Bharat received mixed reviews from the critics but emerged as a commercial success. Their film Tiger Zinda Hai was a commercially successful film. It received positive reviews for its action and the pair's chemistry. However, the films received criticism for the length of the film and its dialogues. In films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, the pair was romantically loved.

Asin and Salman Khan films

Salman Khan and Asin came together for their first film London Dreams. The musical drama film also starred Ajay Devgn along with Salman Khan and Asin. The film London Dreams is about two best friends and get jealous of each other’s success, but come together later to form a band. Salman Khan and Asin are seen as a pair in the film. London Dreams turned out to be a major failure in all terms.

The second film for which Salman Khan and Asin came together was Ready. This marked their second collaboration for a Bollywood movie. Ready follows the story of a boy who tries to win over a girl and also saves her from her uncles who try to inherit her property. Although Ready received mixed reviews from the critics, it turned out to be highest-grossing films in India. The film received mixed reviews from the critics, but Salman Khan and Asin’s chemistry was noted in the film.

