Katrina Kaif's Stunning Sun-kissed Selfie With Sister Isabelle Gives Us #sistergoals; See

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been diligently following the self-quarantine rule amid lockdown and her social media activities are a testament to that. The Welcome actor has posted pictures and videos of herself taking music lessons, doing the dishes, cleaning the house and so much more during her time indoors. So much so that Katrina seems to have lost interest in keeping track of the day of the week as well.

The actor shared a sweet selfie with her sister Isabelle earlier on Saturday and captioned the post, "Happy Saturday 💛 or as we now call it just “ day”🏠🌟☺️".

Katrina's friends from the industry including actors Alia Bhatt and Huma Qureshi have praised the actor's refreshing look in the selfie through their comments on the post.

While Alia said "So pretty" and Huma exclaimed "Gorgeous", Katrina's fans and followers had all hearts for the sun-kissed selfie. Katrina and Isabelle, partners in the current self-quarantine have often dished out major sibling goals through their Instagram updates.

Sooryavanshi actor has joined other film fraternity members in pledging her support to the relief initiatives as she wrote that it breaks her heart to see the hardship and suffering that the Coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath has unleashed in the world. She announced her donation of an undisclosed amount through her Instagram account, earlier on Monday.

She captioned the post, "I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world.".

