The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Katrina Kaif's Stunning Sun-kissed Selfie With Sister Isabelle Gives Us #sistergoals; See

Bollywood News

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif's sunkissed selfie with her sister Isabelle stuns netizens; her caption sums up lockdown blues where every day is the same.

Written By Urvashi Kandpal | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katrina

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been diligently following the self-quarantine rule amid lockdown and her social media activities are a testament to that. The Welcome actor has posted pictures and videos of herself taking music lessons, doing the dishes, cleaning the house and so much more during her time indoors. So much so that Katrina seems to have lost interest in keeping track of the day of the week as well.

The actor shared a sweet selfie with her sister Isabelle earlier on Saturday and captioned the post, "Happy Saturday 💛 or as we now call it just “ day”🏠🌟☺️".

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Read | Sunny Kaushal on Vicky Kaushal dating Katrina Kaif: 'He is not even seeing anyone'

Katrina's friends from the industry including actors Alia Bhatt and Huma Qureshi have praised the actor's refreshing look in the selfie through their comments on the post.

While Alia said "So pretty" and Huma exclaimed "Gorgeous", Katrina's fans and followers had all hearts for the sun-kissed selfie. Katrina and Isabelle, partners in the current self-quarantine have often dished out major sibling goals through their Instagram updates.

Have a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Read | Netizen wishes Adnan Sami and Katrina Kaif get married, singer has hilarious response

Sooryavanshi actor has joined other film fraternity members in pledging her support to the relief initiatives as she wrote that it breaks her heart to see the hardship and suffering that the Coronavirus pandemic and its aftermath has unleashed in the world. She announced her donation of an undisclosed amount through her Instagram account, earlier on Monday.

Read | Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif pledge donations to PM-CARES, CM relief fund

She captioned the post, "I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world.".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

Read | Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif: Celebrities who turned musicians amidst lockdown

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI TO HOLD ALL-PARTY MEET
PM Modi
PM MODI DIALS BRAZIL PRESIDENT
Tata Power
TATA: 'GRID CAN HANDLE LOAD DROP'
Athawale
ATHAWALE PENS COVID AWARENESS POEM
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
Javed
JAVED MIANDAD DEMANDS DEATH PENALTY