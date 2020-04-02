Sunny Kaushal On Vicky Kaushal Dating Katrina Kaif: 'He Is Not Even Seeing Anyone'

Ever since Sunny Kaushal dipped his toes in Bollywood with his movie, Sunshine Music Tours and Travels, the actor has managed to carve a niche for himself in the hearts of masses with his performances. The actor became a household name with projects like Akshay Kumar's Gold and Bhangra Paa Le, however, Sunny claimed his share to fame with his earnest performance Amazon Prime’s The Forgotten Army. While Sunny Kaushal continues to remain in the limelight for his professional commitments, he is also the centre of attention when it comes to his personal life. Recently, Sunny Kaushal spoke about his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh and spilt some beans on rumours of Vicky Kaushal dating Katrina Kaif.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal And Sunny Kaushal's Bro-moments That Are Loved By Fans!

Sunny on Vicky's relation with Katrina

Also Read | Sunny Kaushal On His Bollywood Journey And Being Addressed As 'Vicky Kaushal’s Brother'

Dismissing the rumours of being in a relationship with Sharvari Wagh, Sunny Kaushal revealed that he is still single. Adding to the same, Sunny confessed that he and Sharvari laughed a lot when speculations about their relationship started to arise. On being asked about his brother Vicky Kaushal’s relationship with actor Katrina Kaif, Sunny Kaushal jokingly remarked that he is not even seeing anyone. Sunny politely refused to make any comments and remarked that he would like to concentrate on questions made on him.

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal Is Brother Sunny Kaushal's Biggest Supporter; Read Why

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal And Sunny Kaushal's Bro-moments That Are Loved By Fans!

For the unversed, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif sparked off dating rumours when they attended a friend's Diwali party together, last year. It was recently reported that the rumoured couple has found a new nest to hang out in the city, as Vicky reportedly often pays Katrina Kaif a visit at her Andheri residence in Mumbai. As per reports, Katrina Kaif's neighbours had once mentioned that Vicky Kaushal hides behind a hoodie when he comes to meet Katrina Kaif.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.