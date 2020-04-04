The Debate
The Debate
Hrithik Roshan To Katrina Kaif: Celebrities Who Turned Musicians Amidst Lockdown

Bollywood News

Hrithik Roshan to Katrina Kaif, here are the two celebrities who have turned into musicians amidst the coronavirus lockdown. Take a look at their pics & videos.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai
Hrithik Roshan

The novel Coronavirus lockdown has made people look for alternative interesting activities as they practice social distancing at home. Celebrities who were initially bored have now sharpened their skills in a variety of subjects. Bollywood stars on social media hve been spotted cooking, cleaning, singing, reading and indulging in many other activities. Listed below are pictures and videos of Bollywood stars who turned musicians amidst Coronavirus lockdown. The stars include Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif and others. Read on to know more details:

READ:Hrithik Roshan Says, 'imperative To Bust Myths' As He Shares COVID-19 Patient’s Experience

Bollywood stars who turned musicians amidst Coronavirus lockdown

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan) on

READ:Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan's Perfect Family Moments While In Quarantine, See Pics

Actor Hrithik Roshan posted a picture on his social media of him playing the piano. The actor in his caption spoke of him sharpening his piano skills amidst the 21-day lockdown. The actor talks about how it is good to play the piano for both sides of the brain. He also talks of the 21-day learning challenge and how one must make use of this time to learn a new skill. Hrithik's fans and viewers commented on his post urging him to add some more videos. 

READ:Hrithik Roshan To Deepika Padukone: Actors Who Rejected Major Bollywood Blockbusters

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on

READ:Alia Bhatt Shutting Down Rumours To Kartik Aaryan's Monologue; Bollywood News Of The Week

READ:Hrithik Roshan's Inspiring Story Of How He Overcame Stammering Features In Class 6 Book

Actress and Bollywood star, Katrina Kaif also took to her social media to share a post of her playing the guitar. The actress spoke of sharpening her skills. She hopes to come up with her official record soon. Her fans and well-wishers cheered her with their warm comments. She also added a hashtag asking people to stay safe. 

READ:Katrina Kaif To Varun Dhawan | Bollywood Celebs Share What They Are Binge-watching On

READ:Hrithik Roshan Tries Hand At Piano Despite '2 Thumbs'; Gets Photobombed By Sussanne; Watch

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
