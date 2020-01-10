Hrithik Roshan Wished By Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar And Others On His Birthday; Look Here

Actor Hrithik Roshan turned 46 on January 10, 2020 and also completed 20 years in Bollywood with his 46th birthday. He was first seen in his father Rakesh Roshan’s film Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai. The romantic thriller movie released on January 14, 2000, and won the most number of awards won by any film. Since then, Hrithik has become a legend.

Here are a few stars who wished Hrithik Roshan on his 46th birthday.

Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, and other people from the industry pour in wishes:

Katrina Kaif wishes Hrithik Roshan:

Kriti Sanon wishes Hrithik Roshan:

Akshay Kumar wishes Hrithik Roshan:

A very happy birthday to my friendly neighbor. Wishing you another blockbuster year ahead @iHrithik 🤗 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 10, 2020

Rakesh Roshan wishes son Hrithik:

Happy Birthday Duggu my Sun keep shinning aur apni roshni se sare jahan ko roshan kardo. @iHrithik — Rakesh Roshan (@RakeshRoshan_N) January 10, 2020

Neil Nitin Mukesh wishes Hrithik Roshan:

Happy Birthday dearest @iHrithik you are the inspiration to millions like me. God bless you with all the happiness always. Have a super day ❤️🎊🎊🎊🤗and an Awesome year 💪🏻🎊🎊 #Majorthrowback pic.twitter.com/aEvyLotg7a — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) January 10, 2020

Siddharth Malhotra wishes Hrithik Roshan:

Happy happy bday @iHrithik have a super super day and wonderful year ahead ! Loads of love and happiness always !!! — siddharth malhotra (@sidpmalhotra) January 10, 2020

Dia Mirza wises Hrithik Roshan:

Happy birthday braveheart @iHrithik! Keep shining ❤️🙏🏻🐯 Thank you for being you 🙃 Have a wonderful year ahead! pic.twitter.com/xjW5ass24P — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) January 10, 2020

Sonakshi Sinha wishes Hrithik Roshan:

Yami Gautam wishes Hrithik Roshan:

Image courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

