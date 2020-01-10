The Debate
Hrithik Roshan Wished By Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar And Others On His Birthday; Look Here

Bollywood News

Here are a few celebrities who wished Hrithik Roshan on his birthday. Stars like Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar and others took to their social media to wish him.

hrithik roshan

Actor Hrithik Roshan turned 46 on January 10, 2020 and also completed 20 years in Bollywood with his 46th birthday. He was first seen in his father Rakesh Roshan’s film Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai. The romantic thriller movie released on January 14, 2000, and won the most number of awards won by any film. Since then, Hrithik has become a legend.

Here are a few stars who wished Hrithik Roshan on his 46th birthday.

Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, and other people from the industry pour in wishes:

Katrina Kaif wishes Hrithik Roshan: 

Katrina Kaif wihses Hrithik Roshan Imge: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Kriti Sanon wishes Hrithik Roshan:

Kriti Sanon wishes Hrithik Roshan Image Kriti Sanon Instagram

Read Also| Preity Zinta Shares The Cutest Photo With Birthday Boy Hrithik Roshan

Akshay Kumar wishes Hrithik Roshan:

Rakesh Roshan wishes son Hrithik: 

Read Also| Hrithik Roshan Reflects On His 20 Years Since His Bollywood Debut

Neil Nitin Mukesh wishes Hrithik Roshan:

Siddharth Malhotra wishes Hrithik Roshan:

Read Also| Tiger Shroff Calls Hrithik Roshan A 'superhero' Referring To His Brain Surgery

Dia Mirza wises Hrithik Roshan:

Sonakshi Sinha wishes Hrithik Roshan:

Sonakshi Sinha Instagram

Yami Gautam wishes Hrithik Roshan:

Yami Gautam Instagram

Read Also| 'Hrithik Roshan Has Not Aged In 18 Years,' Say Fans After Seeing Throwback Pic On Twitter

Image courtesy: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

 

 

