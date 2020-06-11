Katrina Kaif Shares Her Solution To A ‘camera Ready’ Picture, Neena Gupta Reacts

Katrina Kaif is currently basking in the glory of the success of her makeup brand, Kay By Katrina as her brand also unveiled a new product recently. The actor shared a stunning picture of herself on her social media while promoting her new product wherein she can be seen looking like sheer delight. Katrina can be seen sporting an intense gaze in the picture wherein she has opted for messy hair along with minimal makeup with the products from her brand. Donning a black attire in the picture, the Zero actor also had the aptest caption for it.

Katrina Kaif shared a stunning picture of herself while promoting her brand

Sharing the picture, Katrina Kaif wrote that the fastest route for her to be camera-ready is to enhance her makeup with a dab of loose powder. Many of her industry friends were also quick to react to the gorgeous picture. Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actor Neena Gupta reacted to the picture calling it, 'beautiful'. Casting director Shanoo Sharma also left a sassy comment on the picture which said, 'Umm' with a bell emoji. Apart from that, Katrina's close friend and designer Anaita Shroff Adjania also commented on the picture leaving a black heart emoji. Take a look at the actor's lovely picture and the others' reaction to it.

Katrina Kaif spoke about her newly launched product on the post

Sharing the picture, Katrina Kaif also spoke about the loose powder which is one of the newest products launched by her brand, Kay By Katrina. The Bharat actor wrote that Kay beauty loose powder can be the ultimate choice for achieving that high-definition finish for the makeup. She also called it a wonder tool that locks ones' makeup in place. The actor called the product an accurate choice which will help one stay ultra-set for hours.

In a recent interview with a leading portal, the Ek Tha Tiger actor was asked if she ever signed a film without reading the script and seems like the actor has agreed on doing it. Katrina Kaif went on to reveal that she has agreed on doing movies without even reading scripts. Katrina also revealed that she has done this for some of her earlier movies namely Welcome, Singh is King, and more.

