Katrina Kaif Reveals She Signed Films Without Reading The Scripts In Her Initial Days

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has been a part of a number of iconic Bollywood blockbusters. She began her career with the film Boom and then starred in the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? which got her in the limelight. The actor went on to impress fans with films such as Raajneeti, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang!, Singh Is Kinng, Nanastey London, New York, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Bharat, and many more.

Over the years, Katrina Kaif also went to garner several accolades for her performance. Even though the actor has come a long way, she has no hesitation in accepting that she chose films based purely on instinct and not on scripts in the initial stages of her career.

Katrina on not reading the scripts before signing them

During an interview, Katrina Kaif was asked if she ever signed a film without reading the script and seems like the actors have agreed on doing it. Katrina Kaif went on to reveal that she has agreed on doing movies without reading scripts. She further went on to reveal that she does not exactly remember the films but it has to be one of her previous films like Welcome, Singh is Kingg, and more.

Also read | On Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Birthday, Katrina Kaif Shares A Sweet Wish For The Actor

Also read | WATCH: Katrina Kaif Mock-strangles Salman Khan; He Parodys Her Dance In Ek Tha Tiger Video

Katrina Kaif also thinks that they had bound scripts during that time. She said that when she hears the script without reading it, she takes home an untrue perspective of the plot and for one such film she actually did it. She said that she heard the script and soon went on to tell her friends that she was the lead character in the movie but it turned out later that she had a very supporting kind of role in the film. She also said that now everyone in the industry works with a bound script, and that is a very good thing.

The actor, however, confesses that while working on a big banner, she still misses reading the script. She said that one does not want to read the script at times and can be sure of one’s part in movies like in Jab Tak Hai Jaan or Ek Tha Tiger.

Also read | Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Or Salman Khan & Ayesha Takia: Which Pair Is Better?

Also read | 'Every Bit Of Help Counts': Katrina Kaif Lends Support To Daily Wage Earners

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.