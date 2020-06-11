Katrina Kaif's 'Mashallah' And Other Popular Bollywood Belly Dancing Songs To Groove On

We have seen many dance forms like Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Lavani, Bhangra and others that have been portrayed in Indian movies. One such dance form that has particularly gained prominence in recent years is Belly Dance. Belly dance is an Arabic expressive dance that started in Egypt and that accentuates complex moments of the torso. We have seen our Bollywood divas making a decent attempt to accomplish this exceptional dance form and few of them managed to make a better and impressive performance. Check out some popular Belly dance numbers below-

Arabic-themed Bollywood dance numbers that are a perfect pick for Belly dance practice-

Mashallah

In the song Mashallah, Katrina Kaif’s moves and her attitude is the most amazing things to watch. It can be said that everything about this song, ‘Mashallah’ will make you say 'Mashallah'. From the film, ‘Ek Tha Tiger, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, the song ‘Mashallah’ is an amazing Belly dance number. The song is sung by the singers, Wajid Khan and Shreya Ghoshal. The music is given by Sajid-Wajid and the lyrics are penned by Kausar Munir.

Mayya Mayya

Mayya Mayya song from the film Guru is yet another impeccable pick for outstanding belly dance numbers. Mallika Sherawat in this song achieved to pull off this Arabian dance number quite well. Mayya Mayya is a Turkish inspired song which has the sizzling and perfect performance of the belly dance. This item number is composed by A.R. Rahman with lyrics penned by Gulzar and the Belly dance track is sung by Egyptian singer Mariam Toller. Reportedly, the music of the film 'Guru' had gained several awards including the Filmfare, IIFA, Zee cine and Star screen awards for Best Music Direction for A.R. Rahman.

Dilbar

For a perfect belly dance practice, the new version of Dilbar song from the film, Satyameva Jayate (2018) is also a must pick. This song Dilbar Dilbar was a major highlight of that year and won the hearts of the audiences with Nora Fatehi’s killer dance moves and awesome music. Nora Fatehi nailed this Arabic dance number with her sensual belly moves and expressions. The new song is a perfect recreation of old Dilbar song presented under the banner of T-Series. The " Dilbar Arabic" song is sung by Nora Fatehi and Fnaire. The song is composed by " Mohcine Tizaf " and the lyrics of this new song are penned by "Khalifa Mennani and Achraf Aarab".

Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi

The song, ‘Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi’ is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani, Aruna Bhatia, Monisha Advani, Madhu G Bhojwani and Vikram Malhotra. This song was presented under the banner of T-Series. "Dil Cheez Tujhe Dedi" song is from movie Airlift starring Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles. The song has the melodious voice of Ankit Tiwari and Arijit Singh and composed by Ankit Tiwari.

