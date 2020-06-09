WATCH: Katrina Kaif Mock-strangles Salman Khan; He Parodys Her Dance In Ek Tha Tiger Video

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are among the most popular on-screen couples in Bollywood. The duo was last seen together in 2019's Bharat. Despite so many collaborations over so many years, Salman and Katrina's fans never appear to grow tired of seeing their chemistry on the big screen. Films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai have done wonders at the box-office garnering reasonable appreciation from critics too. Recently a fan account shared a throwback video of the duo from the shoots of one of their songs. Take a look at the clip to know more.

Read Also | Salman Khan's Onscreen Chemistry Is Better With Which Kapoor Sister?

A throwback video of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

The fan account shared a video of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from the sets of Ek Tha Tiger and the video is unmissable. In the BTS video, the duo can be seen shooting for their hit song Mashallah. In the video, they both are seen performing the steps of the song. But Salman Khan is seen in a fun mood as he is teasing Katrina over her dance moves. Salman is seen laughing as they are taking a closeup shot and yet Katrina continues dancing. The whole unit seems to be enjoying Salman Khan's leg-pulling session. Take a look at the video here:

Read Also | Allu Arjun And Pooja Hegde's Song 'Seeti Maar' To Be Remade For Salman Khan's 'Radhe'?

Fans are very eager to see the duo get back together for the third part of Tiger Zinda Hai franchise. Salman Khan has confirmed that the film is in its scripting stage and will soon be ready for the shoot. He even added that director Ali Abbas Zafar has joined the project. It was also reported that he has joined the team is in the writing process and they have locked the idea for the third instalment of the film.

Read Also | Kareena Kapoor Khan And Salman Khan Have Appeared Together In THESE Movies Together

This year Salman Khan was going to be seen in his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, but the film was not completed due to the ongoing pandemic. It was reported that the film will release after everything is back to normal. The film also stars Randeep Hooda, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Read Also | Salman Khan Set To Resume Shoot For 'Radhe', 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' & 'Guns Of North'

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, was going to be seen in the Rohit Shetty's cop flix Sooryavanshi. In this film, she will be seen along with Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. The film was going to be released on March 24, 2020, but was postponed due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.