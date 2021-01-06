Katrina Kaif Shows How To Get Leg Day Right In Recent Workout Video, Watch

Katrina is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood. Her dedication to her workout is visible through her fit avatar and her toned body. Katrina Kaif's Instagram is filled with videos of her working out. During the lockdown, she started a home workout series along with her long time trainer and good friend Yasmin Karachiwala. In a recent Instagram post, the actor shared her legs day workout in which she is seen sweating it out at the gym. Read on to know more about Kat's leg workout routine.

The secret behind Katrina's toned legs

Katrina believes in being her fittest self and to maintain that requires a lot of hard work. Recently, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out, where she can be seen doing the lower body routine. The actress shared that today is her leg day and how she is 'getting back into it' with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Katrina captioned the post saying, “Leg day getting back into it with @yasminkarachiwala ( can’t see u ) but u always with me setting the pace.” Kat is surely giving us some fit bod goals. Check out the video below.

Earlier last month, Katrina had also revealed her workout plan on Instagram, which was handwritten by her trainer Yasmin. The page was laminated and stuck on a glass wall and Katrina Kaif's name was written on top of it. The plan consisted of eight leg exercises then a 2-minute cardio exercise, followed by six exercises for the upper body and four exercises for the abs. Revealing her extensive workout plan, Katrina wrote, "Workout for the day @yasminkarachiwala."

Katrina Kaif's Instagram stories and videos are loved by her fans, as she is known to be very disciplined when it comes to working out and often shares several excerpts from her routine. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif's videos on makeup and skincare are also very popular. Kat launched her own makeup and beauty brand Kay Beauty last year. On the work front, the actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop action-drama Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar, and an upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter.

