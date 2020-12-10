Katrina Kaif Gives A Glimpse Of Her Upcoming Movie Phone Bhoot's Script; See Post

Katrina Kaif has been preparing herself for her upcoming horror comedy film named Phone Bhoot and as she was going through the script, she raised her fans’ curiosity by sharing a glimpse of it. The movie is expected to release in 2021 which will mark Katrina Kaif’s career’s first horror-comedy movie. Let’s have a look at Katrina Kaif’s Instagram story and see what the actor shared.

Katrina Kaif recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this clip in her Insta stories in which she can be seen giving her fans a look of her upcoming movie’s script. The script can be seen kept on a cool wooden table. The cover page of the script of Phone Bhoot consisted of the names of the crew members who wrote, directed and produced the movie. The cover page stated that Phone Bhoot cast and crew included Gurmmeet Singh as the director, Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath as the writers while Excel Entertainment & Films as the producers of the film. Katrina Kaif’s Instagram story also consisted of the day and time when she was planning to prepare herself for the script. In her story, she even depicted a set of five colourful post-in tags and stated how she found them the cutest.

Katrina Kaif also shared a fun BTS clip in which she can be seen with the other two Phone Bhoot cast members that consisted of actors namely Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. They all can be seen doing a photo shoot for their upcoming film while having a blast on the set with each other. In the later part of the BTS clip, they can be seen doing crazy poses and making funny faces throughout the video. After putting in a lot of efforts to get a perfect shot, when they saw their picture, they all shouted with joy as they loved the picture.

Katrina Kaif’s movies

As the fans are already curious about the upcoming Katrina Kaif’s movies such as Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot, some of her other movies are namely Welcome, New York, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bodyguard, Tiger Zinda Hai, Dhoom 3, Race, Sarkar, Namastey London, Partner, Bang Bang! and many more.

