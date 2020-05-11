Katrina Kaif's List Of Luxurious Assets Proves That She Lives Life 'Queen Size'

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif is known for her method acting and her groovy dance moves in Bollywood movies. Katrina Kaif is said to be one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood and is known to live her life in luxury. The actor owns a list of expensive things which proves, she lives her life king-size. Here are some most-expensive things owned by Katrina Kaif, that will leave you envious.

Most expensive things owned by Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif's House

Katrina Kaif's parents live in London and the actor has a family home there. Interestingly, the house that Katrina Kaif owns in London costs around ₹7.02 crores. Katrina Kaif's father is a British while her mother is a Kashmiri. Katrina Kaif was born in Hong Kong, and the entire family kept moving to different countries until they finally moved to London. The actor spent most of her time growing up in London before she moved to Mumbai to make a career in acting.

Katrina Kaif's outfits

For the title song of her movie Bang Bang, Katrina Kaif starred opposite actor Hrithik Roshan. In the music video, the actor is seen in a few gorgeous gowns. According to a YouTube channel, Katrina Kaif loved the outfits she was supposed to wear in the movie and thus decided to buy it from the designer. The two gowns that she bought reportedly cost her ₹1.02 crores.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar's Multi-starrer Movies That Created Some Hype; See List

Katrina Kaif's house

Katrina Kaif, who lives in Mumbai, owns a few flats in the city. Amongst all the expensive flats, the most expensive penthouse that the actor owns is located in Bandra. The sea-facing house that the actor owns costs ₹8.03 crores and has a mesmerising sea-facing view.

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor And Katrina Kaif’s Dating Timeline; Check Full Details

Katrina Kaif's car

Source: Luxury Lifestyle/YouTube

Katrina Kaif, who is known to live the most luxurious life, is also fond of some expensive cars. The actor owns an Audi Q7 which costs around ₹72.21 lakhs. She had once mentioned she is a fan of German technology and thus owns a few cars.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif’s Sister Isabelle Kaif's Workout Session During Quarantine Is Relatable

Katrina Kaif's Dior bag

Source: Trending Today/YouTube

Apart from cars and outfits, Katrina Kaif also loves collecting handbags. The actor has an amazing collection of handbags and one of her most expensive handbags is her Dior handbag which costs ₹2 lakhs.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif Shares An Adorable Throwback Picture With Her Mother; Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.