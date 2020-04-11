Katrina Kaif Starrer 'Welcome' Movie's Interesting Trivia | Read Details

The comedy film Welcome which released in the year 2007 remains one of the most loved comedy movies in Bollywood. The movie was directed by Anees Bazmee and starred Katrina Kaif, Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat in the lead roles. The movie had also turned out to be a hit at the box office and garnered Rs 122 crores, reportedly.

The soundtrack of the Katrina Kaif starrer movie also struck a chord with the listeners. There are some interesting trivia attached to the movie which all the die-hard fans of the movie, Welcome that one must know. Here are some trivia related to the film, Welcome.

Here are some interesting trivia related to the film, Welcome

When Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor had a 'fallout'

Reportedly, Akshay Kumar and Anil Kapoor had a minor fallout during the shooting of Welcome as to whose name will appear first on the credits. Akshay Kumar wanted his name to be first on the credits as he was the lead hero of the movie while Anil Kapoor wanted his name to be first as he was senior to him. Reports claim that the director of Welcome, Anees Bazmee put the argument to an end as he decided that Feroze Khan's name will be first as he is senior to both of them.

Katrina Kaif opted for a dubbing artist in the movie

Katrina Kaif's voice was dubbed by a dubbing artist in Welcome. However, Katrina Kaif's performance in the movie was appreciated by the masses. The chemistry of Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar was also liked by the viewers.

The film was Feroz Khan's last movie in Bollywood

The Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar starrer also marked the last film of the late veteran actor Feroz Khan in the industry before his death in the year 2009. He passed away on April 27, 2009, at the age of 69. The actor passed away after a long ailing from lung cancer.

