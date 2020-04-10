Katrina Kaif And Her Sister Isabelle Try To Cook, Netizens Ask If It's Pancake Or Omelette

From doing household chores to keeping themselves fit, Bollywood celebrities are making the most of their quarantine time. Recently, actor Katrina Kaif donned the chef’s hat with her sister Isabelle Kaif and uploaded a video on Instagram. In the video, the Kaif sisters can be seen making a pancake or chapati, well, even they are ‘not sure’ what they are making.

Katrina Kaif wrote, “We’re not sure what it is either .... we’ll let u know when we do”.

The ‘cute’ video posted just a few minutes ago has already garnered more than 190,000 likes. With hundreds of comments, several netizens called the Kaif sister “cuties”. One user wrote, “Chef in the house”. Another user wrote, “Beautiful girls! Glad to see you’re having fun”.

Katrina and Isabelle, partners in the lockdown period have often dished out major sibling goals through their Instagram updates. Recently, Katrina also posted pictures and videos of herself taking music lessons, doing the dishes, cleaning the house and so much more during her time indoors. So much so that Katrina seems to have lost interest in keeping track of the day of the week as well. She even delighted her followers with a selfie with her sister.

Katrina pledges to donate

Sooryavanshi actor has joined other film fraternity members in pledging her support to the relief initiatives as she wrote that it breaks her heart to see the hardship and suffering that the pandemic has unleashed in the world. She announced her donation of an undisclosed amount through her Instagram account, on March 30.

She captioned the post, "I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world.”

