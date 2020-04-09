Disha Patani Confesses To Be Katrina Kaif's Fan; Read Full Story

Disha Patani is currently ruling the internet with her 'balcony' photoshoot and her sweet birthday wish for Jackie Chan. The actor will next be seen in Prabhu Deva's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. While she is popular for her acting prowess and fashion sense, he is also widely known for her interviews, as fans love her staccato replies to every question. As per reports, she revealed her thoughts on Bollywood's star Katrina Kaif. Read on to know more:

Disha Patani's thoughts on Katrina Kaif

In an interview with a leading daily, Disha Patani had a conversation regarding the movie, Bharat. Continuing further, she was asked her thoughts on working with Katrina Kaif as they both were a part of the movie (Bharat). Disha Patani gave an interesting response to the question. Disha revealed that there were not many conversations held between her and Katrina Kaif.

However, she confessed a very major thing and that is, she revealed how big of a fan she has been of Katrina Kaif. This 'fan-story' started when she saw Katrina in Jee Karda from the superhit Singh Is Kinng (2008). Disha feels in love with her look in a pink skirt in the song and described her as a 'Barbie doll'.

Disha Patani has worked in several movies and some of her best performances came in M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and Baaghi 2. The actor, who was last seen playing the lead role in Malang, will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Salman Khan, Randeep Hooda and Tiger Shroff. The film is directed by Prabhu Deva.

