Katrina Kaif Stuns In A Flamingo Lehenga, Shares Post With Her 'best Boys'

Katrina Kaif, who was last seen in Bharat along with Salman Khan, has time and again proved her mettle as an actor, as she has delivered several path-breaking performances throughout her career. Apart from being lauded for her love for fitness and acting skills, Katrina Kaif has also impressed masses with her brave fashion choices. Recently, Katrina Kaif took her official social media handle to share a picture, as she stepped out to attend a wedding.

Katrina Kaif with her ‘boys’

Recently, Katrina took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture with her hairstylist, Amit Thakur and makeup man, Daniel Bauer. In the picture shared, Katrina can be seen laughing her heart out with Thakur and Bauer. Katrina Kaif also caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts, as the actor donned a flamingo pink ensemble to attend a wedding in Udaipur. She complimented her look with a stylish choli with embroidered gota work in gold. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Katrina accessorised her look with flower earrings and a zari drape. Take a look at Katrina Kaif’s wedding look:

Katrina Kaif on the professional front

Katrina Kaif, who was lauded for her performance in Zero, is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of releases lined up for the coming year. Katrina is currently gearing for her next cop-drama, Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. Reportedly, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the awaited sequel, Bang Bang Reloaded. The movie marks the first association of Katrina and Sidharth after Bang Bang. As per reports, Katrina Kaif will be seen in the third installment of the hit franchise, Ek Tha Tiger along with Salman Khan. The much-anticipated sequel is expected to hit the theatres in 2020.

