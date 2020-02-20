Katrina Kaif Shows Love To Rumoured Bf; Calls His Film 'Bhoot' Outstanding & A Must-watch

Vicky Kaushal starrer Bhoot Part 1 The Haunted Ship is all set to hit theatres on February 21st, 2020. The movie has been creating a buzz among the audience ever since it was announced. Fans have been excited to watch actor Vicky Kaushal in a never-seen-before role. Amidst all the hype, Katrina Kaif took to her social media account and posted a story showing support to her alleged beau Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif shows support to Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film

Katrina Kaif was last seen on the big screen romancing with Salman Khan in the film Bharat. She also has a few movies lined up her way including Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. The actor is often seen sharing her pictures on her social media handle and keeping her fans updated with her daily life. Recently, Katrina Kaif shared a picture on her Instagram stories centring around Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming film.

Katrina Kaif's Instagram story

Katrina Kaif shared a poster of the film Bhoot Part 1 The Haunted Ship and wrote that it is a must-watch film. She had also added in her caption that she loved the film and feels it is an “outstanding” film. The actor also appreciated the moviemakers saying that they keep outdoing themselves by bringing unexpected stories.

The post has garnered a lot of speculation about their dating rumours. Katrina can be seen out and out supporting her rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal. Bhoot Part 1 The Haunted Ship will compete with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

About Bhoot Part 1: The Haunted Ship

Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship is an Hindi language horror thriller film. The film has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. It stars Vicky Kaushal alongside Bhumi Pednekar, Ashutosh Rana, and Siddhanth Kapoor.

