Katrina Kaif Calls Priyanka Chopra's Grammy Outfit 'beautiful' Amidst Online Backlash

Katrina Kaif recently in an interview came out in support of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Grammy outfit. Priyanka’s Grammy outfit received severe backlash online and many social media users deemed it inappropriate. Find out more details about Katrina Kaif’s statement here.

Katrina Kaif support PeeCee after Grammy outfit backlash

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Grammys 2020 with her husband Nick Jonas and the entire Jonas clan. Priyanka chose to don a white gown that had a plunging neckline. But Priyanka Chopra’s outfit received a severe backlash. Many people took to social media and talked about their disapproval regarding the outfit.

But now, Priyanka Chopra’s fellow actor Katrina Kaif has come in support of Priyanka’s Grammy outfit. Recently in an interview with a media portal, Katrina Kaif spoke about this outfit controversy. Katrina Kaif said that she honestly had no idea about other people’s opinions regarding Priyanka Chopra’s outfit. While expressing her opinion, Katrina said that when she saw the outfit she thought PeeCee looked beautiful. Katrina Kaif further added that she thinks that many people did not see the picture properly.

Before Katrina Kaif spoke about Priyanka Chopra’s Grammy outfit, Hina Khan and Disha Patani already came in support of PeeCee's outfit and even commented on the backlash. Disha Patani in an interview with another media portal said that she thought Priyanka Chopra looked beautiful. Disha was also quick to point out that there are certain double standards set regarding clothes and people’s perspective towards them. She added that trolling happens because of this perspective. The Baaghi 2 actor concluded her statement by saying that you cannot really help it and hence you have to choose to ignore it.

Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra Instagram, Katrina Kaif Instagram

