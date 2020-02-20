Vicky Kaushal Hid Behind A Hoodie To Visit Katrina Kaif At Her House? Witness Reveals

Vicky Kaushal is currently on an unstoppable success streak, as the actor has a slew of interesting releases lined up in the coming year. Kaushal, who is gearing up for the release of his next, Bhoot- Part One: The Haunted Ship, marked his presence at the screening of his much-awaited film which releases tomorrow, February 21. The premiere of Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship was attended by a host of celebrities.

Katrina Kaif, who is making headlines for her rumoured relationship with Vicky Kaushal, also attended the premiere. Reports suggest that after the screening of the much-awaited film, Vicky Kaushal made his way to Katrina Kaif’s residence. Here are the details.

From attending Diwali parties together to taking trips, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s romance has been making headlines for a long time now. However, the couple seemingly is far from going public about their rumoured affair. It seems like the rumoured couple has found a new nest to hang out, as Vicky reportedly often pays Katrina Kaif a visit at her Andheri residence in Mumbai. As per reports, the neighbours of the actor had once mentioned that Vicky hides behind a hoodie when he meets Katrina Kaif.

Recently, Katrina Kaif attended the premiere of Vicky Kaushal’s next horror entertainer, Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship and looked mesmerising in a white dress paired with a denim jacket. While Vicky and Katrina are seemingly tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship, speculations about their romance refuse to die down. As reported by a leading news agency, the couple will soon be seen romancing on the silver screen. However, no official announcements have been made about the same.

