Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Come Together To Support A Good Cause

The Bollywood cinema space has aged well since its inception. Films in general in Bollywood have come a long way in terms of storytelling and content. The fans have loved and accepted the nature of films that are being churned out now, and they have also enjoyed cinema through the years in general as well.

Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover come together to support children's cinema

Also Read | Katrina Kaif’s Most Stunning Red Outfits That You Must Check Out

Recently, Katrina Kaif was spotted at an event that celebrates and produces content made by children. The organisation helps to introduce children to the cinema space and produces their work. It was quoted by an entertainment portal that Katrina found the venture to be very special. She further went on to say that she thinks this is a fun way to let children participate in the various processes of making a film.

Also Read | Shehnaaz Gill's Birthday: Twitterati Sends Tons Of Wishes For ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’

The production company, known as Picture Pathshala, was co-founded by Shweta Parekh and Ayaan Agnihotri. They have since then gone on to produce over 200 short films in the last five years according to an entertainment portal. These films have been screened in over 47 international film festivals. Some clips from those movies were screened at the event as well.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif Rocks The Printed Fashion In THESE Stunning Outfits

The organisers of the event thanked Salman Khan for his support, they also thanked 'Book a Smile' for being a major support to them for many years. Salman Khan’s sister Alvira and her husband Atul Agnihotri were present at the event along with Sohail, Arbaaz, and Sunil Grover. Addressing the kids after the event, Sunil mentioned that he loved the videos and was astonished to see the maturity shown in the films. He mentioned that they were very talented and wished them the best for their future endeavours, according to an entertainment portal.

Also Read | A Katrina Kaif Fan? Here Are Best Of Her Songs You Need To Add To Your Playlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.