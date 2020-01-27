Katrina Kaif Rocks The Printed Fashion In THESE Stunning Outfits

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actors we have in Bollywood today. She made her debut in 2003 with Kaizad Gustad’s Boom and there has been no looking back for her ever since. Today, she has established herself among one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. Katrina Kaif has been a part of various successful films including New York, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raajneeti, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Bang Bang!, etc.

In addition to rocking on the silver screen, Katrina has also established herself as one of the leading fashion icons in Bollywood. Whenever the actor steps out, her style grabs the attention of the fashion police. Fans are always gushing about the Bharat actor’s ultra-glamorous avatars.

Katrina Kaif rocking prints

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in this red printed Harisha saree by Anita Dongre. The red solid blouse and simple makeup complimented the look very well

You too can sport this elegant floral print dress for your next outing

Katrina Kaif is giving us all the beachy feel with this printed yellow and pink bikini

This Manish Malhotra animal printed shimmery dress donned by Katrina Kaif is what you need to don in the next party

Katrina Kaif is giving us goals with this formal yet elegant striped blazer

Katrina Kaif has totally aced this black printed Sabyasachi lehenga

