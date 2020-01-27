Shehnaaz Gill's Birthday: Twitterati Sends Tons Of Wishes For ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’

Bigg Boss 13 has had a lot of twists and turns this season which added to its popularity. However, the contestants this season have also added to the entertainment quotient. One of the contestants who was constantly seen making headlines since the beginning of the show is ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’ aka Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz celebrates her birthday today on January 27 and even though, she is locked up inside the house, her fans took to the social media to leave some heart-warming wishes for her.

Shehnaaz's fans often call themselves 'flippers'

It is not a hidden fact that Shehnaaz has made her presence felt right from the inception of the show. Be it her adorable antics or childish mannerisms, she has managed to char the audience. Her die-hard fans also call themselves ‘Flippers’ referring to her habit of flipping from one group to another. Check out some of the tweets.

Fans flood social media for Shehnaaz

#HappyBirthdaySana #HBDShehnaaz Many many happy returns of the day to this beautiful soul and our very own drama queen who makes me cry,every time she cries and make me laugh when she smiles nd do the nautanki 😘love ya @shehnaazshine @VijMahhi pic.twitter.com/Odif9tqGSy — manishabajaj (@manisha30966766) January 27, 2020

Today isn't any normal day!



Our entertainment Queen was born on this day!



Its must be the most specail birthday in history of bb!!



This girl is reason of extension of this season and highest trp!!



Make her feel Special !#HBDShehnaaz#BornFighterSana#HappyBirthdaySana — Sonia Arora (@SoniaAr12101020) January 27, 2020

#HappyBirthdaySana i wish on ur Birthday u have a fantastic day and many more to come i wish you the best on your special day wishing you a day as speclal as you are i wish you a wonderful day and wonderful year to come Happy birthday #HBDShehnaaz #BornFighterSana pic.twitter.com/C9xzFKNsJV — HappyBirthDaySana❤ (@sanakifansonia) January 27, 2020

With each passing day, u bloom beautifully with grace and finesse. Dat is cz u share ur blessings of love with those around u! Wishing u an abundance of the best things in this world n fulfilment of ur heart’s desires. Love you #HappyBirthdaySana #BornFighterSana #HBDShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/Jin3Vmt3lu — HappyBirthDaySana❤ (@sanakifansonia) January 27, 2020

#ShehnaazGilll your smile is my smile

Nowadays I m feeling like m only living for #Shehnaaz

Meri khushii mera dil

Bhagwan kre jaise apne hmesha hme jaaya ap bhi hati rhi

Or haters ki jla k rkho #HBDShehnaaz#HappyBirthdaySana #BornFighterSana pic.twitter.com/oSUtcnRKuu — flipper_Sonam punia (@PuniaSonam) January 26, 2020

