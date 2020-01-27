The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Shehnaaz Gill's Birthday: Twitterati Sends Tons Of Wishes For ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her birthday today. On this occasion, her fans flooded the social media with lovely birthday wishes. Read On.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 has had a lot of twists and turns this season which added to its popularity. However, the contestants this season have also added to the entertainment quotient. One of the contestants who was constantly seen making headlines since the beginning of the show is ‘Punjab’s Katrina Kaif’ aka Shehnaaz Gill. Shehnaaz celebrates her birthday today on January 27 and even though, she is locked up inside the house, her fans took to the social media to leave some heart-warming wishes for her.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill's Trending Punjabi Songs That Will Make You Groove

Shehnaaz's fans often call themselves 'flippers'

It is not a hidden fact that Shehnaaz has made her presence felt right from the inception of the show. Be it her adorable antics or childish mannerisms, she has managed to char the audience. Her die-hard fans also call themselves ‘Flippers’ referring to her habit of flipping from one group to another. Check out some of the tweets.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Opens About Her Struggles With Family And Why She Moved Out

Fans flood social media for Shehnaaz 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Shehnaaz’s Split Leaves A SidNaaz Fan Teary-eyed, Watch Video

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Reveals She Spoiled Her ‘character’ For Sidharth Shukla

Image Courtesy: Punia Sonam Twitter, Sonia Twitter, Sonia Arora Twitter, Manisha Bajaj Twitter, Minal Twitter

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SAMI HITS OUT AT CONGRESS' SHERGILL
KISHOR'S RESPONSE TO SHAH
JNU STUDENT QUESTIONS SC
MUSLIM BOARD IN SC
SUBRAMANIAN SWAMY TAKES ON CENTRE
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA