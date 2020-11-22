Katrina Kaif Takes COVID-19 Test Before Beginning Shoot; Shares Video With A 'smile'

With people trying to get back to work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, taking the COVID-19 test is the must both for an individual's safety and to keep the people around also safe. Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her undertaking the COVID-19 test before beginning to shoot.

"It’s gotta be done - testing for shoot #safetyfirst (very important instructions from Danny "always smile", Katrina wrote as she took the test and ended the video with a big smile.

Katrina Kaif flaunts her 'safe' airport look amid pandemic, says 'outfit not bad'

Katrina Kaif kept her life going and was busy during the COVID-19 pandemic with her other business ventures. She also stated that the time she obtained in the year 2020 in the coronavirus lockdown was utilised on working on herself. She elaborated that the year had been a roller-coaster ride for everyone but the secret was to switch on the sunshine that lay within everyone. She hoped for everyone to come out of the year 2020 much stronger and begin to value the little pleasures of life. She also said that every adversity gives rise to an opportunity and she looked at this year as an opportunity to make her life better.

On the work front, Katrina will be next seen in Phone Bhoot, along side Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath

Ali Abbas Zafar plans to shoot Katrina Kaif starrer superhero film across four countries

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.