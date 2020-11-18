Katrina Kaif Shares Pics Of Her 'amazing Team' While Shooting In Maldives; See Pics

Katrina Kaif is currently shooting for a project in Maldives. On November 17, Tuesday, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a groupfie with her team. She said she was shooting for five days with her team in the Maldives. Katrina wrote in her caption, "ðŸŽ¥ five days in the Maldives ðŸ‡²ðŸ‡» with this amazing team â¤ï¸ðŸ". Take a look at Katrina Kaif's Instagram post.

Katrina Kaif with her team in the Maldives

In this Instagram post, Katrina Kaif can be seen sporting a simple black tee. She accessorized her look with red coloured aviators. The star shared two selfies featuring her team. Katrina Kaif's Maldives shoot is a collaboration of her beauty brand, Kay By Katrina with clothing brand Falguni Shane Peacock. She also tagged the entire team on her picture.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Katrina Kaif were quick to share their responses in the comment section. Makeup artist Daniel Bauer, who was one of Kat's team members, commented on her post. One of the users wrote, "Kat is the prettiestðŸ˜". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Katrina Kaif Instagram Comment Section

Katrina Kaif's Maldives shoot

A couple of days ago, Katrina Kaif shared behind the scene snaps from her shoot in Maldives. In this Instagram post, the actor posed sitting on a beach, under a dry and exotic tree. Katrina Kaif stunned in a red coloured outfit.

In the caption, Katrina teased her fans that something was coming soon. Her Instagram caption read as "Coming soon ðŸ”œðŸ‘—@falgunishanepeacockindia ðŸ’„ @kaybykatrina ðŸ“¸Photographed by @vishwaphotographyofficial • Styled and Creative direction @nupurmehta18 • Make up @danielcbauer • Hair @georgiougabriel •outfits @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock • Location @discoversoneva @n2root". The Tiger Zinda Hai actor was shooting in Soneva Fushi. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's photos.

