Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Wedding: Truth Behind Duo's Viral 'Varmala Ceremony' Video

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding was no less than a royal affair. The couple chose a 14th century Six Senses Fort Barwara, situated in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan for their wedding nuptials. As the couple never made their relationship official until they finally tied the knot, fans were much eager to every single glimpse of their wedding ceremony. Much before making their wedding Instagram official, a video of the couple's garland ceremony went viral on several social media pages. However, the facts now say the video that surfaced over the internet like a wildfire was not from Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal wedding but a different one.

Sometime before Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif made their wedding Instagram official, a video of them exchanging garlands surfaced online. The clip saw the bride and groom standing on a balcony amidst massive fireworks. They exchanged garlands while the guests were watching from the ground.

The truth about the viral 'varmala ceremony' video of Katrina-Vicky

As per several media reports, the video was not from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina kaif's wedding but from South star Ram Charan's sister-in-law Anushpala Kamineni's nuptials. Anushpala Kamineni and Armaan Ebrahim got married a few days ago at the Domakonda Fort near Hyderabad, Telangana. Moreover, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding pictures saw the couple wearing the garlands made with jasmine. The pictures were clearly from a day ceremony with natural light, whereas the video suggested the 'varmala' ceremony took place at night. Here are a few glimpses of Anushpala Kamineni and Armaan Ebrahim's wedding ceremony.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding pictures

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif took the internet by storm with their wedding pictures filled with love. The couple donned red and cream coloured wedding ensembles and looked surreal. They penned a heartfelt note for each other that read, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together." Several Bollywood celebs wished the couple. Priyanka Chopra wrote, "So happy for you! Mere yaar ki shaadi hai! Congratulations both of you! Ure perfect together," while Alia Bhatt commented, "Oh my god you guys look so so so so beautiful."

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09/@instantbollywood